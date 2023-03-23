How has it come to this?
Consider the historic universities of England and Europe. Centuries ago these institutions were bastions of free speech and debate. While those institutions were bastions of free speech, most citizens in the countries where they were located were not, at that time, guaranteed freedom of speech.
The First Amendment of our federal Constitution protects freedom of speech. Why do we now see actual restrictions placed on speech at university and college campuses? Free speech zones? There is nothing in our Constitution regarding “speech zones.”
How about debate? It is more than “bad manners” to ban ideas other than our own; it is a direct abridgement of what the United States of America was intended to be. Also, banning or heckling speakers is both foolish and disgusting.
In this country one may personally hold whatever views one wishes, but what gives anyone the right to trample on someone else’s views? Are we afraid our own views can’t survive scrutiny in honest debate?
Ellis Smith, a former Columbia resident, now lives in Clive, Iowa.