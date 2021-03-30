Tuesday's matchup between Columbia College lacrosse and Midland was a mismatch from the beginning.
The third-ranked Cougars had won six straight games to start their season. The Warriors, on the other hand, had picked up just one win in their opening six.
There would be no upset, and as it has in almost all of its games this season, Columbia brushed off its opponent with ease.
The Cougars (7-0, 6-0 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) defeated Midland 16-2 in Fremont, Nebraska, to preserve their unbeaten record and jump to the top of the conference standings.
The win came via predictable outlets. Cooper Heck and John Thomas scored five and four goals, respectively. JT Huez bagged three, taking his tally to 20 on the season. Tyler Parrott added two scores of his own in addition to three assists, making him the team leader in both categories this season.
The Cougars have put double digits on the scoreboard in all seven of their games. The result also marked the fourth time they have won by a double-digit margin.
It took Columbia 50 seconds to open the scoring through Thomas. The matchup was never close after that.
The Cougars ended the first quarter up four goals. In the final seconds of the first half, Thomas found the net again to push their lead over the Warriors to 11.
They would add five more scores in the next 30 minutes, falling just shy of their season average of 17.1 goals a game — the most in the nation.