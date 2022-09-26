No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year.
Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second place Central Methodist.
After tying the 18-hole school record with a 1-under 71, Emily Strunck had another good outing, finishing 3rd overall with a score of 80. Cassidy McAlpine was the Cougars standout performer, finishing with a season-best score of 79, and placed second in the shootout.
Lillian Knipfel and Sydney Willingham also finished top five, each shot an 83. In all, 10 Cougars finished the shootout in the top 20.
CC men’s golf finishes second in Big Muddy Shootout
For the second consecutive tournament, Columbia College men’s golf finished as the runner up after falling by 15 strokes to Central Methodist in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout.
The Cougars finished with an even 288, led by Sean Minor who finished with a season-best 3-under 69, good for a second place finish. Cameron VanLeer finished one stroke back of Minor, his score of 70 placed him fifth.
Columbia had one other finish in the top 10 by Kanon Kendrick who shot a 73 to place tenth.
Both the men’s and women’s teams next tee off Monday in the Columbia Cougar Classic at Columbia Country Club. The tournament will last two days.
MU men’s golf in 13th
Missouri men’s golf dropped to 13th after round three of the SEC Match Play Championships at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
Charlie Crockett was the best individual performer for the Tigers, shooting 1-under 69 to finished tied for 21st.
The Tigers begin match play Tuesday against LSU — which finished eighth in stoke play.
MU women’s golf in 1st
Missouri women’s golf are in the lead of the Johnie Imes Invitational after round one of play.
The Tigers shot 2-over 290 to take a 7-stroke lead into round two. Emily Staples lead the way for the Tigers, shooting 1-under 71 and is currently tied for third place.
Round two beings Tuesday at the Club at Old Hawthorne.