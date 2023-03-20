Columbia Community Band performs their annual Winds of March concert

Bill Kennedy plays the soprano clarinet on Sunday at the Hickman High School Auditorium in Columbia. The band played various genres during the performance including standard marches, contemporary, and transcriptions of orchestral music.
Denis Swope conducts the Columbia Community Band during the Winds of March performance on Sunday at the Hickman High School Auditorium in Columbia. Swope has been the music director for two years and works at Hickman as the band director. “It’s very different being with adults,” Swope said. “They love to play in the band and love to play music.”
The Columbia Community Band performed The Winds of March music collection on Sunday at the Hickman High School Auditorium in Columbia. The Winds of March was a nine-piece set of various genres of music, ranging from standard marches to transcriptions of orchestral music.
The Columbia Community Band has been together since 1981, comprising dedicated volunteer musicians. This performance was a kick-off for the incoming spring season, with the band's next concert on May 21st at Hickman High School.
"These individuals have been playing their instruments for a while and know how to play so it's not necessarily teaching but just creating music," Music Director and Conductor Denis Swope said.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
