Columbia Farmers Market was named No. 1 “People’s Choice” farmers market in the nation and was awarded the grand prize of $2,500. The farmers market was also named the No. 1 farmers market in the Midwest and in Missouri.
Community members across the country were able to vote for their favorite farmers market through the Farmers Market Celebration website.
“We're in awe of the support our community showed us in the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition 13th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, pulling in 10,506 votes, securing this award," the farmers market said in a Facebook post.
The 2021 America's Farmers Market Celebration ran from June 21 to Sept. 19, and showcased “the essential markets across the nation making a difference for farmers, ranchers, and communities,” a description on American Farmland Trust’s website said.
The farmers market has been operating since 1980 and showcases approximately 80 vendors from a 50 mile radius outside of Columbia, according to the farmers market's website. All products sold are grown or handmade by the farmers and artisans themselves.
Oxford Community Market located in Oxford, Mississippi won second place nationwide, and Monroe Farmers' Market located in Monroe, Connecticut won third place nationwide.