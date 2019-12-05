Columbia residents were invited to meet the three finalists for the fire chief position Thursday at the Columbia Fire Department: Maria Beermann-Foat, Christopher Riley and Andy Woody.
Previous fire chief Randy White retired in October. Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler has been working as the acting chief until a permanent replacement is appointed.
Beermann-Foat has worked in Johnson County, Kansas since 1999 and is currently a battalion chief of operations for MED-ACT, the county’s emergency medical services, according to a news release.
Beermann-Foat compares Columbia to her hometown in Kansas, attributing their similarities in both the community as well as the fire departments as a reason for seeking it out. Columbia.
“The city management (in Columbia) is very people oriented and community oriented, which I really enjoy,” Beerman-Foat said. “The fire department itself and just trying to get a feel for their culture seems to also be that very high esteem and high-level performance that my department is.”
Riley has 38 years of fire service experience and is currently fire chief in both Pueblo, Colorado, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to the news release.
Riley said the fire department’s international accreditation by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, awarded to the department in March, made Columbia stand out to him.
“The department here is accredited which tells me they’re meeting a very, very high standard in terms of their safety and professionalism,” Riley said. “What I would hope to bring is adding value with my experience to what already is a great fire department.”
Woody is fire chief in Searcy, Arkansas where the department is accredited by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, according to a news release.
Woody said the meet-and-greet event is an example of what he hopes to bring to the fire department if selected.
“I think it’s important that as part of our planning process, we do things like this,” Woody said. “We engage the community and we hear what the community is wanting from their fire department. Then, we plan accordingly and we deploy our resources accordingly and we work with the community to do what they expect from their fire department.”