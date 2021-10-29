No. 18 Columbia College lived up to its status, comfortably defeating Lyon in straight sets (25-11, 25-14, 25-8).
The Cougars improve to 26-7 and remain undefeated at home. The Cougars continue to hold the second seed in the AMC conference play and improve to 6-1 in conference play, with their only loss coming to Missouri Baptist.
Columbia will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against Central Baptist at the Southwell Complex.
Stephens volleyball locks up AMC tournament against Central Baptist
Stephens volleyball gained a monumental win against Central Baptist at home, defeating the Mustangs 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11).
With the victory, Stephens improves to 11-12 overall and improves to 5-2 at home. The win is even more crucial in the conference race. The Stars have now locked up their spot in the AMC conference tournament starting Nov. 9.
The Stars are now 3-4 in conference play, and currently sit as the No. 5 seed with two games remaining. Stephens can jump as high as the fourth seed should it win out.
Stephens and Columbia will swap opponents, as the Stars take on Lyon at 3 p.m Saturday, and will wrap up their regular season against William Woods on Thursday.
Columbia women's basketball falls short against Kansas Wesleyan
The second quarter was the deciding factor for Columbia College in its opening game of the season, as the Cougars scored 11 points to close the first half on their way to dropping the game to Kansas Wesleyan 68-62
Leading the scoring for the Cougars was Mallory Shetley who scored 14 points and five rebounds, as well as Mackenzie Dubbert who had 12 points and six rebounds. The only other player for the Cougars to record in double digits was Bria Jones with 10 points.
The Cougars return to action at 11 a.m Saturday in Lindsborg, Kansas, as they take on Bethany.
Columbia men's basketball falls short against McPherson
Columbia men's basketball dropped to 1-1 in Kansas, losing to McPherson 74-71.
The Cougars will return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday in McPherson against Bethel.