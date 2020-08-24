Three-year-old Cora is announced as the winner of the Gayest Pet Contest (copy)

In this Missourian file photo, three-year-old Cora is announced as the winner of the Gayest Pet Contest, hosted by MidMO PrideFest on June 10, 2018 at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. The contest is judged by Lizzi and Rocco's Natural Pet Market each year as part of MidMO's Pride Month celebrations in June.

 India Garrish

The annual "Gayest Pet" contest, a free event hosted by MidMO Pridefest, will not include dogs this year in an attempt to encourage social distancing. 

MidMO PrideFest is partnering with Rose Music Hall and Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market to hold the contest from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Barbecue from South Florida Style Chicken & Ribs will be available for purchase. Only people over the age of 21 are allowed to attend, and there is a cap of 150 people.

Extra precautions have been taken this year to fight COVID-19. Plastic cups are being used instead of paper ones, and staff will be disinfecting handles, railings and equipment. Unlike previous iterations, dogs are not allowed. This is an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the rule page states “dogs are too pure for us to resist pets.”

The free event will require participants to fill out a contract tracing form. Markings will be placed on the ground through the parking lot and sidewalk to identify 6 feet of distance, and maintaining social distance will be expected.

Masks are required to enter and move about the park, but are allowed to be removed at each participant’s table. Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the park. Cash is accepted, but touchless payment is preferred.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, Fall 2020. Studying magazine journalism. Reach me at trentjmoore@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.