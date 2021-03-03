Modification to the city’s health order that relaxes COVID-19 restrictions received mixed reactions from residents and excitement from business owners.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services modified the city’s health order Monday. These changes take effect Thursday at noon.
One of the major changes allows bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to return to normal operating hours, after only being allowed to stay open until midnight previously.
Matt Jenne, owner of Addison’s and Sophia’s restaurants, said he thinks this is the right move made at the right time.
For Jenne, this poses two benefits: His staff is excited for the additional hours to make money to pay their bills, and the additional hours allow people to spread out more instead of all coming at once.
The Health Department looked at the declining rate of daily active cases, the five-day trend and overall trend of active cases, hospital capacity, the rising number of vaccinated citizens and the ability of the Health Department to keep up with contract tracing, said Sara Humm, Health Department spokesperson.
“This shows that the Health Department cares about business; it’s a testament to our Health Department that they could see that the numbers were decreasing and it was time to open,” Jenne said.
Nathan Butler had a mild case of COVID-19 around Christmas. He said he thinks this is the right time for the changes.
“We have been told to trust the science, life would go back to normal when case numbers started dropping,” he said in a Facebook message. “Now, cases are plummeting … Changing the benchmarks now would be disingenuous, to say the least.”
Maren Bell Jones, a Columbia citizen for 20 years, said her issue with lifting restrictions is the lack of vaccinations in Missouri.
“Going to a bar or a buffet is just not worth dying for, when there were just as many reasonable options,” Jones said in a Facebook message.
Humm also said the Health Department wants to remind citizens that social distancing and the mask ordinance are still in effect.
“It feels like there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “But we don’t want to let our guard down now.”