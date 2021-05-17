During more than 30 years as a community activist, Pam Cooper has been part of many local campaigns, but one that stands out most in her memory was the successful effort to influence the 1992 approval of a Columbia city ordinance that added “sexual orientation” as a protected human right in the city’s anti-discrimination code.
Passage of the ordinance was noteworthy: Columbia was the first city in Missouri to do it, approving the legislation before urban centers like Kansas City and St. Louis.
*The ordinance was symbolic — it had no “legal teeth,” Cooper said. Because sexual orientation is not part of the state’s Human Rights Act, Cooper said all complaints of sexual orientation discrimination stop at the city.
“There weren’t real consequences for behaviors that were discriminatory,” Cooper said. “And the person who was discriminated against, ‘Well, too bad, so sad, you know — you lost your job.’ But on the flip side, I think the whole process of getting the thing passed raised awareness of the issue.”
Cooper said it was no easy feat influencing the City Council, some of whose members had little contact with gay people outside of activists such as herself. She said she invited then-Second Ward Council member Chris Janku to her living room to have a face-to-face conversation with gay people outside of the activist scene.
When contacted for this story, the retired council member and attorney had no initial recollection of Cooper or the specifics of that meeting but he said he remembers the controversy surrounding the vote and that Cooper’s name sounded familiar.
He remembers the historic vote for good reason. Although LGBTQ advocates such as Cooper supported the ordinance, it had staunch opposition. The Columbia Missourian and Columbia Daily Tribune extensively covered the debate and vote.
This legislation was a necessity, Cooper said, for gay boomers and Gen Xers who dealt with fierce homophobia and hate crimes while living through the peak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
“It was a dangerous thing — a very dangerous thing — to walk down the street, even holding hands with a member of the same sex,” Cooper said. “Now I go downtown, and I see gay couples holding hands. And young’uns are kissing on each other. And I was like, ‘Oh, Lord, how the world has changed, right? Or at least here in Columbia.’”
Another Columbian who worked for approval of the ordinance was Dean Andersen, a friend of Cooper’s who has been openly gay since the 1980s. Andersen said he dealt with death threats and a deep fear of being arrested for breaking state sodomy laws, and he even endured an incident in which students smeared feces on his door when he worked as a resident assistant at MU's Hatch Hall.
Citizens Alert, a group that opposed the ordinance, and several local pastors spoke out against the vote, including pastors from Memorial Baptist, Evangelical Free Church of Columbia, Christian Chapel-Assembly of God, Maranatha Christian Church and Christian Fellowship of Columbia, the Tribune reported.
Those opposed cited moral grievances with the ordinance.
“If this passes, then the government is basically saying that this is a normal healthy lifestyle that we want to promote. I have a hard time with that,” Larry Schuster, then the First Ward council member, told the Tribune.
Cooper and her fellow activists disagreed.
“It is not a question of morality but of human rights,” Cooper told the Missourian in the days leading up to the vote.
Cooper's strategy has always been to reach the “middle.” So, working to convince those strongly and publicly opposed like Schuster wasn’t the goal. Swaying those such as Janku, who had not made his voting intentions clear, was vital.
Andersen attributed approval of the ordinance to Cooper’s organizational skills. He said Cooper knew how to influence the “decision-makers” and how to campaign and deliver information.
Janku said he frequently met with opposing sides and withheld his intentions until the council meeting when the vote occurred. He said the meeting in Cooper’s living room affected the way he voted, even if he doesn’t remember details. But conversing with and hearing from gay Missourians was enough for him to vote “yes.” He remains proud 30 years later that he did so.
The Missourian reported the July 20, 1992, council vote generated a packed house of about 350 people, and the ordinance passed 5-2.
“From the standpoint of the gay community, it was a tremendous psychological boost,” Cooper said. “That it was acknowledged and made public that, ‘This is a problem, and that it is something that needs to be addressed.’”
Although Cooper and her fellow activists were successful in this ordinance, Cooper said they were constantly on the defensive for the rest of the decade. A statewide petition began shortly after to prevent the state’s constitution from protecting people based on sexual orientation. And in 1995, the UM Board of Curators removed sexual orientation from the university's nondiscrimination clause.
“They just kept throwing stuff at us,” Cooper said. “We were never able to do anything proactive.”
Cooper’s LGBTQ activism was at a high in the '90s. She hosted a radio show and led a newsletter called “OutSpoken.” The newsletter was part of her master’s project at the Missouri School of Journalism, from which she graduated in 2000. Both those ventures centered around engaging with the Columbia public over LGBTQ issues.
Cooper has employed her preference for face-to-face interactions with “people in the middle” in other types of activism as well.
She likes talking to her Fourth Ward neighbors about their outdated sewage systems and persuading them to do something about it. She likes canvassing for local politicians. She likes writing letters.
Cooper has served various activist organizations and has most recently been involved with community and neighborhood groups. She is a member of CoMo Council Watch, a watchdog group that exists mainly as a Facebook presence since the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is a political action committee that contributes to some city election candidates and opposes others.
The group states on Facebook that its purpose is a “citizen group working to ensure responsive and responsible Columbia MO City Council representation.”
Cooper also had a role in Repeal 6214, a citizen group that opposed the 2015 Opus Development Co.'s development of District Flats, a downtown student apartment building at Eighth and Locust streets. The group worried about the city’s water, electrical and sewer infrastructure being able to support the new, large development.
The group collected more than 3,500 signatures opposing the city’s ordinance allowing the development, only to see the City Council subsequently pass a nearly identical ordinance just after the petition was submitted and validated. Members of Repeal 6214 later sued the city, saying it acted illegally in issuing demolition and construction permits. The group ultimately failed to block the construction.
“It pretty much handed downtown to the students,” Cooper said of the council. “Some people think that's just fine. But as an almost 30-year resident of Columbia, I would like to be able to enjoy downtown. Downtown, to me, does not feel as friendly and as safe and as welcome.”
Cooper worked with Peter Yronwode in Repeal 6214 and the campaigns of Mayor Brian Treece. Yronwode said he admires Cooper for her energy and “go-getter” personality. Her personality, combined with the right contacts and progressive social values, makes Cooper an ideal activist, Yronwode said.
“She puts her money where her mouth is,” Yronwode said. “I can’t think of any bad quality she has.”
Andersen said he admires Cooper’s well-rounded activism.
“She's just been a valuable member of the community, someone that I view as a dear friend and someone who has come to bat for the community many times in the past, and not just for the LBGT community but just for Columbia as a whole,” Andersen said. “She wants to see us develop respectfully as a community so that we're more egalitarian.”
Now retired from MU's Sinclair School of Nursing, Cooper said she finds balance in retirement and the pandemic through activities such as gardening and caring for her two dogs. She said this extra time has allowed her to mend her close personal relationships, which she said is difficult as an activist.
“You have to find balance. Because otherwise, your personal relationships suffer, your friendships suffer, your romantic relationships suffer,” Cooper said. “I’ve had relationships end because I couldn’t control my activism. It became like an addiction. That in particular, I’ve become very, very aware of.”
Cooper has taken a bit of break recently, but she hasn’t lost interest in local issues.
“It’s grueling to keep doing it all the time,” Cooper said. “(The pandemic) has given all of us a break. But I was just thinking this morning — ‘I’d really like to go to City Council meeting again sometime.’ Maybe now that I’m getting vaccinated, that’ll happen.”