SHELTER & EMERGENCY HOUSING

Room at the Inn

December-March overnight shelter at VFW Hall, 1509 Ashley St.

St. Francis House

Overnight shelter for men ages 18+

901 Rangeline St; 573-875-4913

Salvation Army Harbor House

Overnight shelter for men, women & families

(children under 18 must be with a parent)

602 N. Ann; 573-442-1984

True North

Victims of domestic & sexual assault

24/7 local hotline: 573-875-1370 or 1-800-548-2480

Turning Point

Day center with housing info, showers, laundry, bag storage, internet access and more

Weekdays, 8 a.m.-noon

702 Wilkes Blvd; 573-214-4077

Welcome Home, Inc.

Shelter for veterans, 2120 Business Loop 70 E.; 573-443-8001

Rainbow House

Emergency shelter for children birth to age 17

1611 Towne Drive; 573-474-6600

FOOD

Food Bank Central Pantry

Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

1007 Big Bear Boulevard; 573-874-7848

Loaves & Fishes

Dinner daily 5–6:15 p.m.

Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church,

702 Wilkes Blvd; 573-449-4363

St. Francis House

Breakfast Monday-Saturday 7–8:30 a.m.

Dinner daily 8-9 p.m., except Thursdays 7-8 p.m.

901 Rangeline St; 573-875-4913

Salvation Army Harbor House

Daily lunch 12–1 p.m.

602 N. Ann; 573-442-1984

GENERAL & REFERRAL

Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA)

573-443-1100

Love Columbia

1209 Walnut St.; 573-256-7662

www.lovecolumbiamo.org

Mid-Missouri Crisis Lines (24/7)

Crisis lines: 573-445-5035 or 1-888-761-4357

or text HAND to 839-863

Suicide prevention: 1-800-273-8255

Domestic violence: 1-800-799-7233

Deaf line (video): 1-312-800-3323

United Way

2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 (24/7)

Local office: 573-443-4523

Voluntary Action Center

573-874-2273

FREE CLOTHING

The Wardrobe

Tuesdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Referral needed from agencies

715 Park Ave.; 573-442-3260

HEALTH / SUBSTANCE ABUSE

Burrell Behavioral Health

Sliding scale payment and financial aid available

3401 Berrywood Dr.; 573-777-8300

1805 E. Walnut St.; 573-777-7500

Compass Health Network clinics

Medical, dental, mental health, immunizations

Sliding scale payment

1001 W. Worley (Family Health Center); 573-214-2314

2475 Broadway Bluffs; 573-777-9282

Behavioral health, substance abuse, teens and adults

13501 Berrywood Dr., 844-853-8937

1000 W. Nifong Bldg. 6, Suite 220B; 844-853-8937

Behavioral health, substance abuse, women

McCambridge Center, 201 N. Garth; 844-853-8937

MedZou Clinic

Free primary health care, education, prevention

105 E. Ash, Thursdays 5-9 p.m.

New patients without insurance, call 573-356-2499

New Horizons Community Support Services

Mental health support, homeless services

573-443-0405

Phoenix Health Programs

Substance abuse

90 E. Leslie Ln; 573-875-8880