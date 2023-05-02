SHELTER & EMERGENCY HOUSING
Room at the Inn
December-March overnight shelter at VFW Hall, 1509 Ashley St.
St. Francis House
Overnight shelter for men ages 18+
901 Rangeline St; 573-875-4913
Salvation Army Harbor House
Overnight shelter for men, women & families
(children under 18 must be with a parent)
602 N. Ann; 573-442-1984
True North
Victims of domestic & sexual assault
24/7 local hotline: 573-875-1370 or 1-800-548-2480
Turning Point
Day center with housing info, showers, laundry, bag storage, internet access and more
Weekdays, 8 a.m.-noon
702 Wilkes Blvd; 573-214-4077
Welcome Home, Inc.
Shelter for veterans, 2120 Business Loop 70 E.; 573-443-8001
Rainbow House
Emergency shelter for children birth to age 17
1611 Towne Drive; 573-474-6600
FOOD
Food Bank Central Pantry
Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
1007 Big Bear Boulevard; 573-874-7848
Loaves & Fishes
Dinner daily 5–6:15 p.m.
Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church,
702 Wilkes Blvd; 573-449-4363
St. Francis House
Breakfast Monday-Saturday 7–8:30 a.m.
Dinner daily 8-9 p.m., except Thursdays 7-8 p.m.
901 Rangeline St; 573-875-4913
Salvation Army Harbor House
Daily lunch 12–1 p.m.
602 N. Ann; 573-442-1984
GENERAL & REFERRAL
Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA)
573-443-1100
Love Columbia
1209 Walnut St.; 573-256-7662
Mid-Missouri Crisis Lines (24/7)
Crisis lines: 573-445-5035 or 1-888-761-4357
or text HAND to 839-863
Suicide prevention: 1-800-273-8255
Domestic violence: 1-800-799-7233
Deaf line (video): 1-312-800-3323
United Way
2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 (24/7)
Local office: 573-443-4523
Voluntary Action Center
573-874-2273
FREE CLOTHING
The Wardrobe
Tuesdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Referral needed from agencies
715 Park Ave.; 573-442-3260
HEALTH / SUBSTANCE ABUSE
Burrell Behavioral Health
Sliding scale payment and financial aid available
3401 Berrywood Dr.; 573-777-8300
1805 E. Walnut St.; 573-777-7500
Compass Health Network clinics
Medical, dental, mental health, immunizations
Sliding scale payment
1001 W. Worley (Family Health Center); 573-214-2314
2475 Broadway Bluffs; 573-777-9282
Behavioral health, substance abuse, teens and adults
13501 Berrywood Dr., 844-853-8937
1000 W. Nifong Bldg. 6, Suite 220B; 844-853-8937
Behavioral health, substance abuse, women
McCambridge Center, 201 N. Garth; 844-853-8937
MedZou Clinic
Free primary health care, education, prevention
105 E. Ash, Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
New patients without insurance, call 573-356-2499
New Horizons Community Support Services
Mental health support, homeless services
573-443-0405
Phoenix Health Programs
Substance abuse
90 E. Leslie Ln; 573-875-8880