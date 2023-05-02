CoMo Mobile Aid Collective or “COMAC” is a small homelessness outreach nonprofit dedicated to filling the gaps of need for our friends on the street and serving them with care and dignity.
You’ve probably seen us out and about on Mondays and Wednesdays and on Fridays in winter with our cups of hot soup on cold days or a pasta salad in the dead of summer heat. We also proudly run the pop-up medical clinic inside Wilkes during dinner time.
We’ve launched our website and you can find us at comomobileaid.org. There, you can find a resource list of the most immediately available and easiest to access food, forms of shelter, and medical care you might need quickly. You can also send us a message if you need something and we’ll get back to you as soon as we’re able.