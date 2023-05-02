I’m Brian Johnson. I’ll be 59 years old this summer. I’ve lived through a couple of rough years and know if it was not for Harbor House I probably wouldn’t be here today.
I’ve been in prison, lost my wife on April 13, 2013 and my mother in 2021 both to cancer, been addicted to drugs and alcohol, been robbed but things are going well now, thanks to the people and program of Harbor House, where I lived for about 120 days last year and where I now volunteer to do maintenance work.
I moved around a lot growing up but I guess Sullivan, Missouri come close to being my hometown. I dropped out of high school sophomore year and missed a lot of school before that. My dad would take me out of school so I could help him on construction projects especially crawling under houses to set jacks to fix foundations. My dad taught me lots of mechanical and wielding skills but also abused me.
I was on the wrong track from my early years. I first smoked marijuana when I was about seven and used lots of alcohol and drugs growing up. My first prison sentence was in 1985 when I was 21 for burglary. Alcohol was always a problem and landed me in prison several times. That and theft were the main reasons I went to prison. I probably have appeared before more than 100 judges in my life. I earned my GED and improved my mechanical and maintenance skills while in prison.
I came to Columbia on November 15, 2019—the day I was released from prison. I tried staying in a sober living house and in the In2Action program, but I wasn’t ready for them and relapsed. I lived on the streets for a while but avoided camps because of theft and drugs.
I came to Columbia’s Harbor House in the fall of 2021, a few months after my mother died, and when I was released from MUPC (University of Missouri Psychiatric Center where I was treated for all kinds of addictions and problems but they didn’t seem to work.
When I entered Harbor House, I was ready to toss out all the meds I had accumulated and to follow their program. The main thing I learned at Harbor House is how to follow the rules. I always tried to beat the system and it didn’t work out well. Harbor House has rules, and you have to follow them. One that I had trouble with was signing out. I always forgot to sign out so when I returned, I didn’t bother signing in because I thought that way they would not see that I didn’t sign out. The night manager quickly saw that I wasn’t following the rules so I was sanctioned. This was an epiphany for me because I realized If I tried to skate the rules I would be back on the same path—leading to either prison or death. The staff worked with me to remember to sign out each time I was leaving and back in when I returned.
At the same time I started attending meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous. Together they made all the difference. I’ve been sober for 18 months and attend AA every day not only for me but to support newcomers. I’m planning on completing the Missouri Department of Mental Health’s Peer Support Specialist Program and will be qualified to work with other addicts who need some help.
I don’t have a driver’s license now so I’m a bike rider. I fix up bikes for people who need them. In the past month, I’ve fixed up six bikes with parts from discarded bikes I found near dumpsters. Just today I gave away two pikes to the less fortunate. I was able to get an apartment through Columbia Housing Authority and use the second bedroom to store parts of bikes that I’m fixing up. (phone photo available).
Columbia is a good place. It may have the best police I’ve seen, and I have lived all over the United States. Harbor House worked with the Columbia Housing Authority, and I now have my own housing, but I still come back to Harbor House to help out and to show residents that things can work out. Don’t give up and use the help available around Columbia.