Ramen Survival Kit
Ramen Noodles (2 packs)
2 pack of Ritz Crackers
Cheese whiz
Can of chicken
2 dill pickles
Sauce packets of your choice
Chopped onions and Taco sauce
Directions
Boil water
In a Ziploc bag (big one preferably) break ramen noodles down and add the soup flavoring.
Break down Ritz crackers, add to the Ziploc bag of Ramen.
Add boiling water to the ziplock bag, let stand for 10 minutes.
Flatten the soup inside the Ziploc.
Add choice of toppings.
A meal under $4 and will cure your hunger.