Ramen Survival Kit

Ramen Survivor Meal

Ramen Survivor Meal

Ramen Noodles (2 packs)

2 pack of Ritz Crackers

Cheese whiz

Can of chicken

2 dill pickles

Sauce packets of your choice

Chopped onions and Taco sauce

Directions

Boil water

In a Ziploc bag (big one preferably) break ramen noodles down and add the soup flavoring.

Break down Ritz crackers, add to the Ziploc bag of Ramen.

Add boiling water to the ziplock bag, let stand for 10 minutes.

Flatten the soup inside the Ziploc.

Add choice of toppings.

A meal under $4 and will cure your hunger.