Drug of Habit

Published in Estrada’s book, Emotions Within

I promised you I was done,

But why can’t I have a little fun?

You have no clue what feelings I am trying to numb,

Don’t try to play dumb.

You to have some memories you try to hide,

But I’m suppose to just bottle mine inside.

I’m sorry for the habit

But I have to have it.

To remain guilt free

Please just let me be.

I promise one day I will be sober this I do promise you,

Just let me be me for a few,

Then I will give it up I swear to you.

This is a habit I can not break,

For my life I wish it would take,

But this promise I did make,

So this habit I must shake.