Whispers and whistles from the wind
Wind to the man who can only work
When the breeze is blowing
When the thump against his ears
Silences the voices he hears
Now Hiring
Musicians needed
A vision or a dream needed
But his piano-dream is at a stand-still
The man holds the sign
Please lend a bill
Memories of before
His fingers would dance
And splash the keys ashore
He created the ocean
With his hands and chords
Now he’s the man who hears voices
Though sometimes when he closes his eyes
He can almost get a glimpse
Of his memories
Of the ocean wind
He hums outside
And the eyes from drivers on 9th
Land on the loose screw
Just keep driving
Don’t talk to crazy people
He sighs
He just goes back to his sign
Is this all that is left for him
Perhaps he will find his blue sea again
Elizabeth Dorman is a Hickman High School student. Her poem will be published in the Hickman Review.