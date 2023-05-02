Whispers and whistles from the wind

Wind to the man who can only work

When the breeze is blowing

When the thump against his ears

Silences the voices he hears

Now Hiring

Musicians needed

A vision or a dream needed

But his piano-dream is at a stand-still

The man holds the sign

Please lend a bill

Memories of before

His fingers would dance

And splash the keys ashore

He created the ocean

With his hands and chords

Now he’s the man who hears voices

Though sometimes when he closes his eyes

He can almost get a glimpse

Of his memories

Of the ocean wind

He hums outside

And the eyes from drivers on 9th

Land on the loose screw

Just keep driving

Don’t talk to crazy people

He sighs

He just goes back to his sign

Is this all that is left for him

Perhaps he will find his blue sea again

Elizabeth Dorman is a Hickman High School student. Her poem will be published in the Hickman Review.