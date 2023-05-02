Submit to the CoMo Street Gazette

The CoMo Street Gazette is looking for:

Stories and Photos (Writers are available for those who need assistance sharing their stories.)

Art, Comics, Poetry

Recipes and Tips for Living Below the Poverty Line

• Reviews (local establishments, books, etc.)

Events and Free/Low-Cost Service Availability

Anything relevant to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

To submit your content, email comostreetgazette@gmail.com or text/call (573) 340-1835. Content can be dropped off in person at The Basement Reef at 110 N 10th Street, Suite 6. (Please limit physical art submi