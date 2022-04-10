An attempt to block Missourians from getting out-of-state abortions recently failed in the state legislature. But the breadth of the failed amendment indicates the lengths to which the state’s conservative lawmakers are willing to go to curb access to the procedure.
By enlisting residents as law enforcers and possibly violating established constitutional rights and limits, one Missouri lawmaker pioneered a first-of-its-kind proposal to stop Missouri residents from leaving the state to get an abortion.
It follows a small but emerging national trend where state legislators are proposing broader abortion bans and relying on private citizens to enforce them. Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma are some states that have introduced similar measures this year.
Missouri has only one clinic — the Planned Parenthood in St. Louis — that still provides abortion services. That means many residents have to seek abortion services elsewhere, usually across the Missouri River in Illinois.
Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s proposal would have essentially stopped that.
It would have created a legal pathway for private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or aids and abets a Missourian getting an abortion regardless of whether the procedure is performed inside or outside the state.
Those who received the abortion could not be sued under the law.
Under Roe v. Wade, there is a constitutional right to an abortion. Having private citizens enforce the law through lawsuits circumvents the need for state enforcement, avoiding any outright conflicts with the Roe decision.
The prohibition builds on the Texas abortion ban that allows private citizens to sue those who perform or help anyone get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
But Coleman’s amendment goes a step further. It aims to place a total ban on abortions for Missourians, except in those cases where the mother’s life is in danger, and to block abortions outside of Missouri.
In theory, it would grant anyone in the state the right to sue medical providers in Missouri, Illinois, California or Florida who perform abortions for a Missouri resident as well as anyone who drives someone to the airport or the bus station to get an out-of-state abortion.
According to legal experts, the idea potentially violates jurisdictional limits, interstate commerce laws and the First Amendment.
Beyond the borders
A state’s laws typically only work within the borders of that state. However, if someone has a connection to a state, such as living or working there, that could bring them under its legal authority — even when they aren’t in that state.
But case law says that Missouri law doesn’t apply to conduct wholly outside Missouri, according to Susan Appleton, a law professor at Washington University.
Marcia McCormick, a law and women’s and gender studies professor at Saint Louis University, said that the Constitution has limits on how far Missouri courts can reach into other states.
“If you take the language really literally, this goes way beyond what Missouri can regulate, and it regulates people Missouri has no jurisdiction over,” she said.
Medical care is commerce
Another key constitutional issue concerns interstate commerce.
The federal government is granted the power to regulate commerce between the states, and in turn states cannot limit commerce between each other, a principle known as the dormant commerce clause.
Coleman’s proposal allowed the plaintiff to receive up to $10,000 in damages from those who perform or help people get abortions outside Missouri. This could be considered a limit on commerce in another state, running afoul of the dormant commerce clause.
“And so one of the things that this purports to do is, it doesn’t make it criminal, but creates some kind of a potential penalty for someone engaging in commerce in another state,” McCormick said.
Appleton said even if the travel to the abortion provider occurred in Missouri, regulating that conduct could still be considered to affect interstate commerce. Congress has authority over interstate commerce, and states can’t impede it.
The right to information
The amendment doesn’t limit aiding and abetting just to those who help someone get an abortion by taking them to the procedure. Arranging payment through insurance or offering money to cover the costs of an abortion would be grounds for someone to sue.
It could also prevent medical providers from giving referrals to abortion clinics and prevent websites from sharing information about how to get an abortion.
Restricting access to information like this would be a violation of the First Amendment, according to Appleton and McCormick.
“You can imagine something as anodyne as like a medical journal somewhere where the articles are published that just simply describes the process of terminating a pregnancy suddenly is running afoul of the statute,” McCormick said.
Appleton said blocking First Amendment speech would likely be the strongest argument against the amendment being lawful.
A 2007 Missouri Supreme Court decision established a precedent protecting abortion counseling and other speech relating to abortion under the First Amendment. In the case, the court upheld a similar law that allows parents or guardians to sue those who help minors get abortions out of state, avoiding the parental consent requirements in Missouri. But it ruled that the law could not apply to abortion counseling or abortion-related speech.
While trying to make abortion as difficult to access as possible, Coleman’s proposal sought to remove any potential barriers to suing those involved.
There’s a monetary incentive where plaintiffs can receive up to $10,000 in damages, and the amendment protects them from having to pay attorneys fees if the defendant is found to not have violated the law.
The burden of proof is also switched. Typically in a lawsuit, the burden rests on the plaintiff to prove their claims. This amendment would place the burden on the defendant to prove that they didn’t violate the provisions of the amendment.
The key mechanism for a law like this is that private citizens would be enforcing it, a kind of bounty hunting.
Richard Reuben, a law professor at MU, said it’s difficult to think of something worse for democracy. Research suggests vigilante laws undermine the effectiveness of democratic governance.
“It’s really the trust that people have in government. It’s trust that we have with each other, and that’s really what makes (democracy) work,” he said. “And this kind of a scheme if it’s allowed to replicate itself, like a cancer if you will, if allowed to metastasize beyond abortion, to this law (or) to that law or to this situation or to that situation, it will make the country a very, very unpleasant place to live.”