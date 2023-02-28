The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
How do you envision the future of trash and recycling collection in Columbia?
Fifth Ward
Don Waterman: It looks as if the decision has already been made to go to roll carts. The forum I attended in mid-January was solely concerned with answering questions about roll carts, leading me to believe the decision has been made.
The roll carts will let us automate the process to a degree and should reduce worker injuries. I think recycling pick up will remain on an alternating week basis.
I don't know if a privatization study was ever completed. If it was, what was the result? Ideally, whether city run or private, the most cost efficient means should be used.
Gregg Bush: This may be a done deal by the time of the election, but as change comes, we have to make sure that we still provide basic services and relieve some of the burden that change may bring.
Roll carts are a way to increase worker safety, which is very attractive and may solve some of the burden.
First Ward
Nick Knoth: It is irresponsible for the city to continue operating a bagged trash system given the amount of injuries staff experience and our inability to maintain sufficient staffing levels.
Our workers must be protected, and automating the system with roll carts will greatly increase the safety of our workforce and the long term efficiency of the system. No system is perfect, but this is the best option we have.