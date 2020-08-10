Ahead of a 5:30 p.m. Board of Education meeting Monday, Columbia Public Schools administrators are recommending a delayed start and a hybrid learning model.
The school board is expected to vote on the recommendations at Monday's meeting.
"After consultation with the health department, the district administrators are recommending a delayed start and an in-person hybrid model," CPS superintendent Peter Stiepleman told KOMU 8.
He said when the district asked the health department about whether it could do in-person learning, health department leaders said the hybrid model is the only one that gets students back to school in a way the complies with social distancing recommendations.
The hybrid model would mean students are in-person at schools for two days a week either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Students would be split up by last name.
The district is modeling the recommendation off of Minnesota state guidelines that determine what learning looks like based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people.
Stiepleman also said Boone County commissioners plan to use CARES Act funding to purchase 1,000 hotspots for students.
"The commission is stepping up to support kids all over the county," he said.
A calendar attached to the Board of Education meeting agenda features a Sept. 8 start date.
KOMU 8 News will live stream the board's meeting on its website.