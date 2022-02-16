On February 8, 2022 Daniel Leonard Galbreath, 60, received his wings from God. He was born June 15, 1961 to Orville and Margaret (Williams) Galbreath.
Visitation: 10-12, Funeral service: 12 pm, Friday, February 18, 2022, at
Second Christian Church in Fulton, Missouri. Interment at New Richland Missionary Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.