The Million Man March on Oct. 16, 1995, should have a larger place in America’s memory of racial history.
It was a beautiful fall day listening to major speakers, including Maya Angelou, Jesse Jackson and Rosa Parks, as well as Farrakhan.
It filled the National Mall like a presidential inauguration. I know. I was there 25 years ago and wrote my impressions in the Oct. 20, 1995, Missourian.
The March Committee claimed more than 1.2 million men attended the event; the National Park Service estimate 450,000 and academic study estimates that more than 800,000 people attended the march.
The march was controversial from the start. The late congressman, John Lewis, did not support it because he thought Farrakhan aimed to “re-segregate America.”
Women criticized the march as sexist and exclusionary and held a similar gathering in Philadelphia in 1997 calling for a “day of abstinence” from work, school and community involvement.
The historical context of the march is important. Bill Clinton was president, O.J. Simpson had been acquitted two weeks before on Oct. 3. The Crime Reform Act, providing more federal funding for state prisons, and the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act (“welfare reform”) setting time limits on Aid with Families of Dependent Children were enacted in 1994.
Of course, the march took place several years before 9/11, so security was not as stringent as it would be today.
Perhaps most important, in 1995 there was a generational shift in African American political leadership, and Louis Farrakhan was one man who stepped up to fill the gap. Media and public concern were that the march would lead to radical Islamic persuasion of the men gathered on the Mall.
Surveys conducted among participants found that that concern was misplaced, with nearly 75% saying they attended the rally to show support for the Black family, the Black community and Black unity compared with 5% who attended to show support for Farrakhan.
Surveys revealed that more than 70% of participants were from outside the Washington area and that about half attended with another member of their family. Three-fourths of those attending indicated they had at least attended college.
The principal theme was the recommitment of African American men to personal responsibility for family, community and one another. The rally was notable for the lack of demands for government action and assistance. Academic studies found that there was an increase in voting and foster parenting due to the march.
Spike Lee directed the film “Get on the Bus,” set as a road trip of 20 Black men from Los Angeles to the Million Man March that was released on the first anniversary of the event. The film, available on Netflix, captures heated conversations concerning issues about men’s lives, families, goals, dreams, difficulties and responsibilities that you can imagine a busload of men, Black or white, talking about during a 3,000 mile ride. The film captures brotherhood and personal responsibility in confronting personal conflicts in an engaging way.
There have been many follow-up events across America marking the anniversary of the Million Man March. In 2005, the 10th anniversary saw the “Million More March” on the National Mall followed by a large rally in 2015 on the 20th anniversary. In Columbia, a 20th anniversary gathering was held at Douglass Park.
Nathan Stephens, director of the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center at MU at the time and now a professor at Illinois State University, spoke at the event about the importance of Black men sitting an example for Black youth and investing their time in youth activities that African American kids would not otherwise get a chance to do. Stephens remembers the march for recommitting men in a positive way to their communities.
America has changed a great deal since 1995. We elected our first Black president, who most observers would say served with dignity and class. Our conversations about race are more pointed and direct, but the status of Black America has not improved as indicated by increased economic inequality, the continuance of the “school to prison pipeline,” and the increase in mass incarcerations. Since 2014’s killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, police practices have driven the national civil rights discussion.
I have two lasting memories from the march. First, Jesse Jackson, once a national presidential candidate, spoke about accepting and achieving individual responsibilities such as “getting a good job,” “taking your kids to school and meeting their teachers,” and “reading to your kids.”
Second, Farrakhan surprised me, and probably thousands of other people, by acknowledging America’s tradition of political freedom, saying “America. America the beautiful. There’s no country like this on Earth ... because this is America, you allow me to speak even though you don’t like what I may say.”
The 1995 march presents a striking contrast to the street protest and rallies in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The million men on the National Mall were totally peaceful and positive, even joyful. Times have changed, but calls for focusing on personal responsibility can still be heard along with chants of “No Justice, No Peace” and “Defund the Police.”
I specifically recall a young man at one of Columbia’s street actions at the courthouse this summer who had just started a job as an engineer and spoke about the importance of completing your education and helping younger “brothers and sisters” complete theirs.
Certainly, public policies are essential for achieving racial equality and social justice, but our individual behaviors are critical.
Let’s hope the spirit and commitments forged at the 1995 Million Man March continue to grow.