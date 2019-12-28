While window shopping downtown last week, I bumped into a former student of whom I am fond who has been quite successful as an election campaign consultant.
He told me he was just talking and texting with another of my former students, now a very successful congressional staffer, whom he knew I have been very fond of for nearing 20 years.
He confided in me they were working on a “post-impeachment strategy.”
I instantly knew he meant a 2020 election campaign strategy to promote their favored political party.
We exchanged holiday cheer and moved on, but I’ve been thinking ever since that we certainly do need a post-impeachment strategy — a plan to restore the American political system and our nation’s image and influence around the world.
While President Donald Trump has mismanaged his office and responsibilities, I prefer that five Republican senators convince Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to confront Trump but not convict and remove him from office in exchange for Trump not seeking re-election.
Trump can pretend he has completed all his goals and retreat to the golf course, and the rest of the country can get on with restoring American democracy.
Democrats argue that Trump has abused his office and circumvented Congress. It is conceivable that if the Senate used the secret ballot, Trump would be removed.
But it is not a secret ballot, and the end result seems clear, despite public and congressional support.
Politics is a practical art where most political action creates an opposing reaction.
If Trump is removed, the next Democratic president will be impeached and on-and-on it will go. Nothing good is to be gained when Sen. Lindsey Graham sets a bad example for all citizens by proclaiming he will violate his oath of impartiality as an impeachment juror.
Additionally, we will waste more time not addressing major challenges of fiscal responsibility, global climate change, insufficient quality health care at a reasonable cost, infrastructure decay and electoral and energy insecurity.
A post-impeachment strategy would be like a national New Year resolution that aims for us to develop good habits of citizenship and self-governance for the long term. Here are my top 10 nominations for 2020.
- Recommit our political system to democratic government. Gerrymandering is wrong. Voting suppression is wrong. We all know that.
- Repair Congress, especially the Senate, into a democratic deliberative body.
- Clarify “separation of powers” and “checks and balances” for the 21st century. The presidency, mainly due to congressional passivity, has grown. “Executive privilege” needs to be clarified for future presidents.
- Restore the knowledge lost to vacancies in federal executive departments, especially diplomats and scientists.
- Force political candidates to discuss their views about negative advertising, selecting staff and advisors, the “checks and balances,” communicating with citizens.
- Take a good hard look at how information technology has affected citizens, elections and political leaders.
- Highlight journalism responsibilities. Local and state news is disappearing, and the national media is focused more on self-generated “late-breaking news.”
- Develop citizen responsibility education starting with civic education in K-12. Make history a testable subject for nationwide assessment.
- Restore our international image and relations with allies.
- Better define and prohibit conflicts of interests.
Our national predicament is we have no credible person, organization or institution to lead development of a post-impeachment strategy.
There has been an erosion of public confidence in elected officials, political parties, religious organizations, even higher education institutions because they have pursued narrow, self-interests rather than promote the general welfare.
There was a time when media roundtables proceeded in a thoughtful tone with few grandstanding interruptions, when political parties debated policy issues, when university presidents were community leaders.
We need an independent national policy forum funded by philanthropists and think tanks, but also with citizen memberships and congressional appropriations.
A national policy forum of former governors and senators could meet several times a year to highlight and prioritize significant governance issues needing public attention.
They cannot, and should not, adopt specific policies, but they should point policymakers and journalists in the direction of important problems.
A national policy forum could operate like the National Governance Association or the Stimpson-Bowles Commission on Fiscal Responsibility back in 2010.
A post-impeachment strategy needs to promote citizens and officials using reason and evidence in the political system rather than continuing our national political bad habits of distortion, hyper partisanship and policy inaction.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.