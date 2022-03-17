 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Day 22 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

An apartment building is damaged after parts of a Russian missile

An apartment building is damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed in a residential area, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.

 Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press

Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Hospital staff sit in a basement

Hospital staff sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze

Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the grand, columned theater in central Mariupol after their homes were destroyed in three weeks of fighting in the southern port city of 430,000.

More than a day after the airstrike, there were no reports of deaths. With communications disrupted across the city, there were also conflicting reports on whether anyone had emerged from the rubble.

A man injured in a bombing lies on a stretcher at a hospital hallway

A man injured in a bombing lies on a stretcher at a hospital hallway during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
A cross next to a road

A cross next to a road on the outskirts of Kozhanka, Ukraine, Thursday.

“We hope and we think that some people who stayed in the shelter under the theater could survive," Petro Andrushchenko, an official with the mayor’s office, told The Associated Press. He said the building had a relatively modern basement bomb shelter designed to withstand airstrikes.

Other officials had said earlier that some people had gotten out. Ukraine’s ombudswoman, Ludmyla Denisova, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelter had held up.

Satellite imagery on Monday from Maxar technology showed huge white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the theater spelling out “CHILDREN” in Russian — “DETI” — to alert warplanes to those inside.

Russia's military denied bombing the theater or anyplace else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

The strike against the theater was part of a furious bombardment of civilian sites in multiple cities over the past few days.

People clear debris outside a medical center

People clear debris outside a medical center damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on a nearby apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. 
People put up plastic sheets to cover the broken windows of their apartments

People put up plastic sheets to cover the broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on an apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemyśl, southeastern Poland, Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians.
An ambulance drives in downtown Kyiv

An ambulance drives in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, as a 35-hour curfew in the Ukrainian capital comes to an end. Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
