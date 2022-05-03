 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 69 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Day 69 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant reached relative safety and told of days and nights filled with dread and despair from constant shelling.

Osnat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said that thanks to the evacuation effort over the weekend, 101 people — including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the youngest 6-months-old — were able to emerge from the bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks and "see the daylight after two months."

One evacuee said she went to sleep at the plant every night afraid she wouldn't wake up.

"You can't imagine how scary it is when you sit in the shelter, in a wet and damp basement which is bouncing, shaking," 54-year-old Elina Tsybulchenko said upon arriving in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles northwest of Mariupol, in a convoy of buses and ambulances.

People walk at a local park as firefighters extinguish a fire

People walk at a local park as firefighters extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday.
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday. The house, built by Shevchenko's grandparents, was nearly completely destroyed by bombing in late March during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In her beloved flowerbed, some roses, lilies, peonies and daffodils survived. "It is new life. So I tried to save my flowers," she said.
People who fled from Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk arrive by bus

People who fled from Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk arrive by bus to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday. Thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian-occupied areas.
People with children wait

People with children wait after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks

In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as a screen shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a session at Ukraine's parliament, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. 
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor and Information Graphics Reporter, Spring 2022 Studying Magazine Design Reach me at mghkr9@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you