Day 69 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as a screen shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a session at Ukraine's parliament, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday.
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday. The house, built by Shevchenko's grandparents, was nearly completely destroyed by bombing in late March during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In her beloved flowerbed, some roses, lilies, peonies and daffodils survived. "It is new life. So I tried to save my flowers," she said.
People who fled from Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk arrive by bus to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday. Thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian-occupied areas.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant reached relative safety and told of days and nights filled with dread and despair from constant shelling.
Osnat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said that thanks to the evacuation effort over the weekend, 101 people — including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the youngest 6-months-old — were able to emerge from the bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks and "see the daylight after two months."
One evacuee said she went to sleep at the plant every night afraid she wouldn't wake up.
"You can't imagine how scary it is when you sit in the shelter, in a wet and damp basement which is bouncing, shaking," 54-year-old Elina Tsybulchenko said upon arriving in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles northwest of Mariupol, in a convoy of buses and ambulances.