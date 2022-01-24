Robert Wayne McLaren, 85, of Columbia, died Jan. 22, 2022. A service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Death Notice for Jan. 24, 2022
Cameron Barnard
Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and copy editor for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.
