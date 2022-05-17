Helen Wolf, 109, of Columbia died May 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Death notice for May 17, 2022
-
Claudia Levens
Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Boomtown 2022: How to live your best life in Columbia over 50
Columbia makes repeated appearances on lists ranking cities as good places to live. It is perhaps an even better place to mature and retire. A strong health care network, reasonable housing prices, a vibrant, engaged community and an appealing downtown help create an attractive location for all generations, but especially for those over 50. Read more stories.
Trending now
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.