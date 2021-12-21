Thomas Hardy, 78, of Columbia passed away Dec. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Death notices for Dec. 21, 2021
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Grace Nieland
Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Progress Awards 2021
Read about the winners of the Missourian's Progress Awards for 2021.
Trending now
-
Manuel, four other MU players expected to miss Armed Forces Bowl
-
De'Carlon Seewood is the new Columbia city manager
-
Yummy's donut shop to open Columbia location in February
-
Andrea Lisenby announces campaign for CPS School Board
-
A wrongful conviction to reality television: Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris have been to 'hell and back'
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.