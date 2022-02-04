Donna Jo Clay, 72, of Columbia died Feb. 4, 2022. A private service for the family will be held at a later date, and arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Wanda Kee, 78, of Columbia died Feb. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Ralph E. Daly, 93, of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

Barbara Jan McDonald, 75, of Columbia died Feb. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home. 

