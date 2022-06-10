Robert Leroy Kriete, 73, of Columbia died June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

Geneva Deaton, 93, of Columbia, died June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. 

Bernard E. Mertens, 87, of Columbia died June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. 

Michael Elavsky, 52, of Columbia died June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

William Lee, 66, of Columbia died June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

