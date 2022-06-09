Carol Marie Vaughan, 84, of Columbia died June 8, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Janice Helen Franz, 94, of Columbia died June 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
