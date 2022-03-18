Gregory P. “Greg” Payne, 60, of Sturgeon died March 16, 2022. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Kevin Armontrout, 59, of Centralia died March 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Oliver Funeral Home.
Regina Lorraine Crews, 55, of Columbia died March 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church.
Lisa D. Walston, 51, of Columbia died March 18th, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.