David Edward Grooms Sr., 82, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
Ichiro Matsuda, 89, died Wednesday, April 29. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Dr. Shing Seung So, 65, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation.
Sherry Ann Pugh, 75, of Columbia died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Dr. Robert Lewis Onello, 94, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.