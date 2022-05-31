Catherine Illingworth, 66, of Columbia died May 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Ernest Ray Chick, 74, of Columbia died May 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Thomas Richard Ballew, 77, of Columbia died May 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Janice Sue Helms, 82, of Columbia died May 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Cawon Midgyett, 34, of Columbia died May 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.