Patricia Jones, 77, of Columbia died Oct. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
William "Bill" F. Willenbrink Jr., 89, of Columbia died Oct. 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral.
Margaret “Meg” Anne Thomas-de Vries, 60, of Columbia died Oct. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory.
Terry Agee, 69, of Columbia died Oct. 16, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Progressive Missionary Baptist, 702 Banks Ave. Services will immediately follow at the church.