Dorothy Lee Jefferson Merrill was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 21, 1925 to Irene Melton Jefferson.
At the age of three, when her father, Carlis Lee Jefferson died, Dorothy, her brother Billy and sister Irene moved to Inverness, Mississippi to be with her mother’s family. Her brother and sister predeceased her.
She graduated from Inverness High School and attended Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English composition and literature and a teacher’s license. She later received an MA in English at Louisiana Northwestern University and an MA in speech at Louisiana State University.
In 1948 she married John Calhoun Merrill, an aspiring professor of journalism.
Their marriage flourished for 64 years and 15 days, until his death on September 20, 2012.
John and Dorothy were spirited travelers, their semesters in Egypt and Singapore were grand adventures. They had five children—Charles, Judy, Jon, Linda and Deb, nine grandchildren—Erin, Brett, Susanna, Jack, Dorothy, Leah, Haley, Tim and Peter; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Dorothy Merrill taught English and speech and served as registrar at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri; she also taught and worked in administration at Louisiana State University. She belonged to Chapter IT of P.E.O. and was a member of AAUW. She belonged to and supported the Audubon Society, Defenders of Wildlife and the Arbor Day Foundation. She was an active church member and dedicated Sunday school teacher and she volunteered in her children’s schools.
She loved reading and discussing books, and she loved to sing, finally taking formal voice lessons in her seventies. Her unique combination of intellect and charm created abiding friendships.
Dorothy Merrill died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Judith Merrill Vaporean, on December 11, 2021, in Birmingham. A luncheon for the immediate family was held at the home of her granddaughter, Erin Merrill Davis, in celebration of Dorothy’s life and accomplishments.