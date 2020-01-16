The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a decisive blow to state Republicans’ ongoing voter-ID mischief, hopefully laying to rest a sorry chapter in the history of voter suppression. The court confirmed a lower-court decision that said the state has to stop telling voters they need a photo ID to vote, and that if they don’t have one, they can’t be compelled to sign an affidavit swearing to their identities.
Before anyone counters that those requirements sound like common sense, remember two things the purveyors of this law have always tried to get people to forget: One, the current voter-registration system already validates voters’ identities, prevents double-voting and provides serious penalties for violations; and, two, there’s no indication that system doesn’t work.
The whole voter-ID scheme has always been a solution in search of a problem — one that, conveniently enough for Republicans, makes voting more difficult for demographic sectors that favor Democrats. It has always smacked of an ulterior motive since the procedure was unnecessary and redundant.
The law dates to a 2016 Republican-backed referendum that relied on a core fiction of today’s national GOP: that individual voter fraud is rampant. In fact, all indications are it almost never happens today, thanks to effective modern voter-registration processes. It was America’s top Republican, President Donald Trump, who inadvertently proved what a scam the voter-fraud narrative is. He loudly created an ad hoc voter-fraud commission to root out this supposed problem, then quietly disbanded it after commissioners found nothing.
Voters should decide for themselves if the real reason for the GOP obsession with making it more difficult to vote has anything to do with the fact that voter-ID rules disproportionately burden the poor. Low-income voters are less likely to have driver’s licenses or other photo identification on them — and they tend to vote Democrat.
In a 5-2 ruling, the state Supreme Court upheld a lower-court ruling that doesn’t overturn Missouri’s voter-ID law but orders the state to stop misleading the public about its requirements. The law provides methods other than a photo ID to vote — such as presentation of a voter-registration card or utility bill — but state promotional material has made it seem a photo was mandatory.
Voters who use an alternative ID method previously had to sign an affidavit attesting to their identities. The ruling puts an end to that, saying the language of the affidavit was contradictory and misleading.
We would have preferred a clean overturning of this entire law as an unconstitutional impediment to voting. But in a practical sense, the state court’s decision comes pretty close to that. To Missouri officials who might be tempted to keep this fight alive, we would strongly suggest working to appeal to voters, rather than working to hamper them.
