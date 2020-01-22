Few images spoke more clearly to the solemnity of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial than Chief Justice John Roberts being escorted into the Senate chamber to preside over the Jan. 16 preliminary oath-taking ceremony. Among his four escorts was none other than Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.
Blunt and his freshman Republican colleague, Sen. Josh Hawley, joined other members in swearing before God and Roberts that they would undertake the impeachment trial and deliver "impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws." As if to punctuate the seriousness of this undertaking, Roberts ordered all members to sign their names acknowledging the very words they had just sworn.
For all the times Blunt and Hawley have invoked God and faith in their bid to curry favor with religious conservatives, this was a unique moment in which they were invoking the deity while publicly committing themselves to maintain open minds and weigh the evidence before deciding on Trump’s guilt or innocence. To honor that oath, they must also be open to hearing testimony from key witnesses who have yet to be interviewed, primary among them former national security adviser John Bolton.
For Hawley — who clerked under Roberts — swearing this oath goes beyond his professed deep Christian faith. Were he to violate his oath before the very chief justice to whom Hawley owes his career, that would mark an unforgivable betrayal of his profession. This is Hawley’s moment to demonstrate his true values.
Hawley has nevertheless echoed the president’s line that the impeachment process is "bogus." He dismissed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats as pursuing "their personal vendetta against the president of the United States." He introduced a resolution to dismiss the articles of impeachment even before the Senate had received them. In other words, Hawley had no intention of being impartial. His mind was already made up the moment he raised his right hand.
Blunt, a ranking Republican and the senator chosen to escort Trump on Inauguration Day, in late December denounced the impeachment case as "half-baked" — again, not a harbinger of fealty to an oath of impartiality. But at least Blunt has measured his words and publicly rejected Trump’s call for the Senate Republican majority to dismiss this "impeachment hoax" case outright.
The test will be in their willingness to call witnesses and review evidence with an open mind, no matter how loudly or rudely the president tries to sway, cajole or threaten them into submission. It's Trump’s conduct that's on trial here, not the Democratic Party. They are obligated to set partisan considerations aside while weighing whether the president obstructed Congress and abused his powers.
If they cannot honor this oath, they have no business standing in judgment of a president whose oath to protect and defend the Constitution is exactly what this trial is all about.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch.