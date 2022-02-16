More than 2,000 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power for a short time Wednesday afternoon.
According to the city's outage map, about 2,143 customers were affected in west Columbia. Most regained power within an hour.
Columbia Water and Light public information specialist Matt Nestor said a tree fell on some lines around 11:19 a.m., which is what caused the outage.
A crew was assigned to the outage along Scott Boulevard. Nestor said the crew had to replace some equipment, so about 190 customers remained without power until around 4:35 p.m. when the issue was fully resolved.