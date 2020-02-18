Fifty-plus animals rescued, brought to Humane Society
More than 50 animals will arrive at the Central Missouri Humane Society on Tuesday after they were taken from “deplorable” conditions in Kansas City, according to a news release from Michelle Casey, associate director of the society.
Kansas City officials received an anonymous tip about alleged conditions inside a duplex in the city, and emergency crews arrived Feb. 10 to more than 260 animals inside the house, including 200 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs and geckos. The animals were inside cages stacked side by side and on top of one another, according to the release.
The emergency crews and KC Pet Project, a nonprofit organization that works with Kansas City Animal Control to increase the number of homeless pets adopted, removed all animals from the house Feb. 10.
Those involved in the hoarding were charged with three counts of animal cruelty. They are scheduled to appear in court in May, according to the release.
“We are grateful for our partnership with KC Pet Project and happy that we are able to assist them with this case,” Franny Bruner, the society’s small animal foster coordinator, said in the release. “These animals will receive immediate medical attention and will eventually be placed into loving new homes.”
KMIZ reporter and anchor to join Fox News
Ashley Strohmier, evening news anchor at KMIZ/ABC in Columbia, signed to Fox News Channel as an overnight anchor and correspondent. She starts the job March 2.
According to an Instagram post, Strohmier’s final day at KMIZ will be Feb. 26. She first interviewed for the job in June of last year.
Strohmier has anchored at KMIZ since 2013, reporting on state and local politics as well as crime. She earned a 2019 Missouri Broadcasters Association award for “Best News Anchor” in the Class III television division. She also won another Kansas City Press Club award in 2014 for investigating computer system issues at the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Strohmier was previously a host on sister channel KQFX/FOX in Columbia before reporting at KMIZ.
In 2010, Strohmier won the Miss Missouri pageant and was a top 10 finalist at Miss USA the same year.
Strohmier is from Jefferson City and attended the University of Central Missouri and studied criminal justice.
Training set Thursday for storm spotter volunteers
Storm spotter training is being offered Thursday for those interested in learning how to spot dangerous weather patterns.
{span}Through the training, individuals will learn how to alert themselves and others to approaching severe weather such as thunderstorms, lightning and tornadoes. Participants will also learn how they can enhance watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service by providing local real-time weather conditions to the St. Louis office.{/span}
The training by the National Weather Service St. Louis office is being jointly hosted by the Boone County Office of Emergency Management and MU.
The training is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 214 at Memorial Student Union, 518 Hitt St., Columbia.
The training is free and open to the public. Participants must be at least 16 years of age unless accompanied by an adult. Registration for the event is not required.
{span}This is the fourth year Boone County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with the National Weather Service St. Louis to deliver the training.{/span}
For additional information, contact Elizabeth Thompson at EThompson@boonecountymo.org or (573) 554-7900.
Veterans United ranks high on Fortune’s ‘best to work for’ list
Veterans United Home Loans, a mortgage lender based in Columbia, was listed as No. 17 on the 2020 Fortune Magazine’s ”100 Best Companies to Work For.”
The company is the highest-ranked mortgage lender on the list. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans United was the No. 1 VA lender in 2019.
The ranking marks the fifth consecutive year the mortgage company has been placed on the list of top companies to work for.
Veterans United is the fourth largest employer in Columbia with 2,360 employees, according to the 2019 Columbia Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
Veterans United is a national mortgage lending company that specializes in VA loans meant for military members and veterans.
Spring Thaw event Sunday kicks off community gardening season
The Community Garden Coalition marks the beginning of community gardening this spring with its Spring Thaw event Sunday.
Spring Thaw will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
Community members who are interested in having a garden plot this spring can claim one. The coalition will also have free seeds available to those who participate in the gardens.
According to the CGC website, it has 11 neighborhood gardens and 20 group gardens. Neighborhood gardens have plots available for new gardeners and are not restricted to certain groups. Group gardens are normally looking for volunteers but are restricted to people who are in particular groups or in that school.
The coalition will be educating attendees on water conservation and cover cropping.
The event is an opportunity for returning gardeners to reconnect. Other groups, like school representatives and other specialized gardens, may be present to network and try to recruit volunteers.
Spring Thaw is free, but the coalition encourages donations to support the community garden and to help those who may not be able to garden on their own.
Sidewalk closed at East Broadway and South Sixth Street
Sidewalk repairs that began Tuesday are have forced a closure of the sidewalk along East Broadway and South Sixth Street, adjacent to 600 E. Broadway.
Watson Concrete Inc., contractor for City of Columbia Building Maintenance, is making repairs to the sidewalk of the Howard Building at 600 E. Broadway.
The work associated with the closure will be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists and others are urged to exercise caution in the work zone. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street as directed by signage.