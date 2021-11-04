Kicking off Friday's festivities at Gans Creek will be the Class 4 boys race, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Although nothing is guaranteed, especially during the state meet, the boys Class 4 team title shouldn’t be much of a contest. Festus comes in as the overwhelming favorite, with the potential to have six runners finishing inside the top 25.
The success of the Festus dynasty cannot be overstated, with the Tigers taking home a first-place trophy for the past seven years, and they have not missed the podium since the dynasty began back in 2009.
The Tigers, under the direction of Bryant Wright, have already won at Gans Creek this season, capturing the Gans Creek Invitational back in September in a tiebreaker with Rock Bridge.
Festus will also have a pack of runners vying for the individual title, with Cullen Krieg, Ian Schram and Jacob Meyers all having top-five times in Class 4.
Yet, none of them was able to beat Nathanael Pohlsander from Rolla. Pohlsander got the best of the trio of Tigers with an eighth-place finish individually at the Gans Creek Classic, which currently sits as the fastest time in Class 4, at 15 minutes, 30.2 seconds.
However, one doesn't have to look a tenth of a second further to find Pohlsander’s closest competitor, with Jefferson City runner Thomas Roehl also finishing the Gans Creek Classic with a 15:30.2. If conditions are right, the 15:30 barrier could be broken by multiple runners.
The title battle on the girls front is a bit more competitive, as 202 entries are listed with 90 qualifiers based on individual time. St. Teresa's Academy will go in with a realistic shot of having six runners in the top 25 and the potential for all seven to finish inside the top 30.
Cor Jesu Academy will be its toughest competition thanks to a top three that could rival two of the St. Teresa’s front three. West Plains has an even better top three, thanks to the sister pairing of Brayden and Jordan Kantola, with Jayna Gunter the third runner for the Zizzers who can break into the top 10.
However, it's the top five team runners that affect the scoring, and the depth of St.Teresa's is the foundation for the Stars' championship hopes, which gives them the edge in this race, despite a 2:24.6 spread. Then again, spreads go out the window when there's an elite runner like Amelia Arrieta.
Arrieta will likely be running in a league of her own Friday morning, with the senior posting a time 50 seconds faster than her closest competitor thus far. It won’t be a question of if she can beat the field but can she beat her own time from Sept. 25?
Arrieta shattered the Gans Creek high school record with a time of 17:24.8, the eighth-fastest time in Missouri history.
The scary thing about that run? It was 20 days after her first career cross country 5K. Arrieta will be one of the highlights of the entire state series, and her performance likely will catch a lot of attention from the state of Missouri and beyond.
Close championship battle expected in Class 1
One of the more interesting title races will kick off Saturday morning in what should be a competitive matchup between Hermitage and Oak Ridge.
Both teams come into the 9 a.m race Saturday with three runners who can finish inside the top 25 and a runner each who will be in contention for scoring first-place points.
While Hermitage and Oak Ridge are both strong up front with their top three, plus their fourth-place runners hovering around 30th, the race is likely to come down to the fifth-place runner for both teams.
If both teams are within single digits with four runners in, Hermitage should be the favorite to win thanks to its better spread between its 1 and 5. However, if Oak Ridge can get a big enough lead, the Blue Jays very much have a chance at winning.
To get such a lead, its No. 1 runner, Brock Hobeck, must score first in team points. Hobeck has the best run in the class out of runners with teams remaining, with a 17:30.8 on Oct. 16.
However, the Hornets do have a response in the form of Bennett Mantooth, who won the Class 1 District 3 sectional meet last season at 17:37:7.
Hobeck and Mantooth will more than likely be fighting for top-four honors, though, with the top three runners all clocking in under 17 minutes this season.
Plato’s David Held and Columbia Independent runner Quentin Hermann will likely be in a battle for second place, with the two being relatively even based on time thus far.
The true favorite though is West Nodaway’s Riley Blay, whose 16:19.1 is the fastest time in Class 1. That performance was good enough for sixth in the Blue Division race at the Gans Creek Classic.
Meanwhile, the Class 1 girls team race is a bit more clear, with Van Buren going in as the favorite. The Bulldogs could have as many as six runners inside the top 25 at Gans Creek, while leaving New Haven and Glasgow to battle for second.
The race is even more clear-cut on the individual side, with Riley Bryan expected to obliterate Saturday's field.
Bryan was runner-up in last year's championship race to Riley Arnold by 10 seconds, but with Arnold and her fellow Blue Eye Bulldogs moving up to Class 2, the throne has been left wide open for Bryan.
Saturday's race will not be a question of if Bryan crosses the line first but by how much time is between her and second place. Although it is unlikely Bryan wins again by 2½ minutes, one should not be surprised if she goes under the 5K marker a full minute ahead of her closest competitor.
Stockton and Herman look to win Class 2 meet
With the class shuffling in the offseason, moving Tolton to Class 3, there will be a new champion in Saturday's Class 2 boys race.
The team most likely to take advantage of the empty throne is Stockton, which can put all five of its scoring runners inside the top 25. While Stockton doesn’t have a true star, the group has the best split in the state in all classes, with 23.4 seconds separating its first runner to its fifth. Expect to see a swarm of Tigers crossing the line inside the top 25.
The race for the individual crown is where things get a bit interesting, with three runners having broken 16 minutes at some point this season. New Covenant Academy runner Tanner Talley, who finished fourth in last year's state championship race, leads the pack with a 15:37.
Meanwhile, last year's runner-up, Nathan Hinrichs out of New Bloomfield, follows with a 15:48 earlier this year at Gans Creek and Blue Eye's Ryan Cardenzana comes in with the final sub-16 performance at 15:55.
The girls race that follows will be a battle between Hermann and Summit Christian Academy. Hermann comes into the meet as the favorite among the two teams, having moved down from Class 3.
The Bearcats are led by Amelia Uthlaut, who has a good chance of ending the day on the podium, with a 19:54.3 as her best run thus far.
However, the battle for first will be a battle between David vs. Goliath, with three-time defending Class 1 state champion Riley Arnold making the jump to Class 2 to take on Samantha Sharp.
The three-time champion from Blue Eye high school hopes to claim four in a row and enters Gans Creek coming off another victory, winning the Class 2 District 2 meet with a time of 19:36.6.
Meanwhile, Sharp comes into the state meet with the fastest time in Class 2 with an 18:55.8 the Brookfield runner earned back in September at the Gans Creek Classic.
The Class 2 girls race is scheduled to go off at noon.