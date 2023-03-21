Tolton girls soccer piled it on early against Jefferson City in its regular-season opener en route to a 4-0 victory. All four goals came in the opening half.
The Trailblazers (1-0) started hot with an Emma Mallet goal four minutes into the match. After a lull of scoring, the final 12 minutes of the first half featured three Tolton goals — two of which came in the last three minutes.
Aubrey Willmeth and Macie Parmer scored two of the first three goals while Mallet kicked in her second of the match with one minute remaining in the half.
Tolton will next compete against Washington on Thursday in Washington, Mo.
Battle baseball bounces back after slow start
After starting 0-3 in pool play of the Troy Baseball Classic, Battle baseball rocked Lutheran St. Charles 12-2 in its home opener.
Trailing 2-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth, the Spartans took their first lead of the game thanks to a grand slam. From there, Battle knocked in seven straight runs to close the game.
The Spartans final game of the Troy Baseball Classic will be against the winner of Fort Zumwalt North and Timberland at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Troy.