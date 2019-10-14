Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Get ready for another week with temperatures in the 60s. The weather will be mostly sunny throughout the week. Temperatures will start to get a little warmer, with highs in the low 70s at the end of the week and going into the weekend.
In case you missed it:
Tigers win at Homecoming: Missouri pulled off a win against Ole Miss on Saturday, boosting its ranking to first place in the SEC East. The sold-out Homecoming game ended with a final score of 38-27. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Floor damage at Ellis: One Ellis Library employee noticed buckling in the floor of Room 114, which is now partially closed. The tile and carpet over the spot will be replaced over Thanksgiving break and is not a sign of structural damage to the building.
CPS official's request for protection dismissed: A Boone County Court dismissed the request by Columbia Public Schools' chief equity officer for court-ordered protection of her children against a local activist. The request was automatically dismissed because the CPS official and her lawyers were absent from court.
Former politician announces new campaign: Democrat Judy Baker announced her candidacy for Missouri's 19th Senate District, which is currently held by Caleb Rowden, on Thursday. Baker was formerly a state representative for the 19th District from 2005 to 2009.
Possible ban on flavored e-cigarettes: The Columbia Board of Public Health passed a motion to draft a letter to Columbia City Council about possible solutions to flavored e-cigarette use. One potential solution includes a ban on sales of flavored e-cigarettes.
Around CoMo this week:
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Democratic Presidential Debate watch party at the downtown Shakespeare's Pizza.
4 p.m. Friday: Shyrocks Corn Maze at Shyrocks Callaway Farms.
7 p.m. Friday: Mason Ramsey concert at The Blue Note.
10 a.m. Saturday: Second annual Centralia Pumpkin Fest in downtown Centralia.
10 a.m. Saturday: Central Missouri Renaissance Festival in Kingdom City.