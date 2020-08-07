Missouri associate athletic director for sports medicine Rex Sharp announced his retirement Friday. Sharp worked at Missouri for more than two decades after being hired as the third head athletic trainer in school history.
He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Missouri Athletic Trainers' Association Sports Medicine Hall of Fame in 2018, and he also directed the primary treatment facility on campus, the Dr. Glenn L. McElroy M.D. Sports Medicine Center.
Sharp was the head athletic trainer for the football team from 1996 until last season, when he transitioned into a new role as associate athletic director for sports medicine. Missouri had an interim head trainer for football last season and hired Owen Stanley from Kansas in February.
"Rex Sharp has faithfully served Mizzou's student-athletes, coaches and staff for the last 25 years, and will be greatly missed," athletic director Jim Sterk said in a news release. "Not only did he provide tremendous care to our student-athletes and help build some of the nation's finest sports medicine facilities, but he was also responsible for nurturing several young men and women who have gone on to successful sports medicine careers around the country."