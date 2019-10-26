It was going to be difficult for Ben Askren’s bout against Demian Maia in the main event of UFC Singapore Friday evening to go any poorer than his last fight did.
Askren made dubious history in July in Paradise, Nevada, when he was knocked out in a UFC-record five seconds by Jorge Masivdal at UFC 239. The former MU wrestler wanted nothing more than to put memories of that loss to bed with a win over the 41-year-old Maia.
But Maia had other ideas.
The Brazilian bested Askren at the 3:54 mark in the third round Saturday, putting the 35-year-old Askren in a near-naked choke to earn a win by submission. With the loss, Askren fell to 1-2 in his UFC career.
After the loss, Askren tweeted, “Made a bad decision and I failed. Sorry to everyone who I let down.” He was referring to his decision to go for a reversal, which put Maia — who’s considered one of the best MMA Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters ever — in the perfect position to score a choke.
“I felt like I won the first two rounds, and when I got reversed in the third round I looked at the clock and thought, ‘Oh, there’s a little over a minute left; OK, I’ve got to get the reversal to win this round,’” Askren said in a post-match interview. “I was fairly confident when I went for (it) that I was going to get the reversal and I didn’t. I failed, and obviously that was the outcome.”
Askren’s next opponent is to be determined.