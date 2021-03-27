Donovan Mitchell had 35 points and seven assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
Former Missouri Tiger Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points off the bench. Rudy Gobert chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Joe Ingles added 15 points and seven assists.
The Jazz (34-11) made 19 3-pointers and shot 50% percent from the field overall on their way to their 19th consecutive win at home.
Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis. Kyle Anderson was the top scorer with 16 points. Dillon Brooks added 13 and Ja Morant chipped in 12. Former Tiger Jontay Porter also notched his first NBA points. He finished the night with five points, four rebounds and an assist.
The Grizzlies (21-22) lost both games in a two-game set at Utah.
Mitchell hit his first five shots from the field to give Utah an early boost on offense. His final basket in that start gave the Jazz a 23-13 lead midway through the first quarter.
It set the tone for a highly efficient first quarter for Utah, which shot 57% in the period. Memphis struggled to keep up after shooting just 28% over the same stretch.
After Brandon Clarke tipped in a layup to trim the deficit to 28-19, Clarkson hit back-to-back jumpers to ignite an 11-0 run that extended Utah's lead to 39-19 at quarter's end.
Memphis chipped away early in the second quarter and cut it to 45-36 on a 3-pointer from Brooks.
Then Mitchell took over again. Mitchell scored three straight baskets and assisted on three 3-pointers from Clarkson, fueling an 18-6 run that put the Jazz up 63-42 late in the second quarter.
Mitchell tallied 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting before halftime, his career high for points in a first half. Clarkson was right with him in terms of efficient scoring, tallying 20 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting.
Utah led by as many as 30 points in the second half, going up 90-60 in the third quarter after Gobert capped off a 16-2 run with a putback layup.
Knicks 102, Bucks 96: Alec Burks and RJ Barrett each scored 21 points to help the New York Knicks to a 102-96 victory Saturday night over the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other injured starters, in Milwaukee.
The victory was costly for the Knicks, who lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right foot in the first quarter. He will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return to New York on Sunday.
Burks' 3-pointer put the Knicks up 99-96 with 1:19 remaining. Milwaukee then missed its next two 3-point attempts, along with a turnover.
Burks hit a technical foul free throw with eight seconds left to make it 100-96.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and Jordan Nwora 21 for the Bucks, who lost their second straight after eight consecutive victories.
Despite a patchwork lineup, the Bucks were within 81-77 after three periods.
Burks and Immanuel Quickley opened the fourth quarter with consecutive 3-pointers to put the Knicks up 87-77.
Barrett's drive put the Knicks up 96-91, but a 3-pointer by Antetokounmpo and dunk by Brook Lopez tied it at 96.
Milwaukee also was without starters Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday. Forward Bobby Portis, the leading scorer off the bench, missed his second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Clippers 122, 76ers 112: Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Saturday night in Los Angeles in their first game against former coach Doc Rivers.
Rivers led the Clippers for seven seasons and directed them to six playoff appearances. He took the Philadelphia job less than a week after being fired by Los Angeles.
Leonard missed Thursday's game at San Antonio due to a sore right foot, but didn't show any ill effects. The star forward had 19 points in the first half, including 12 in the second quarter.
Mann made his first eight shots from the field and was 10 of 12 for the game. He had 11 points during the second quarter, which tied a career high.
Paul George added 24 points for the Clippers, who have won five straight and six of seven.
Tobias Harris had 29 points for the Sixers, who had a six-game road winning streak snapped. Danny Green added 17 and Shake Milton 16.
Los Angeles led by five at halftime, but took control with seven straight points to open the third quarter. They were up 97-84 at the end of the period and led by 19 in the fourth.
Philadelphia got off to a hot start and jumped out to a 21-11 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first quarter before Los Angeles got on track. The Clippers went on an 18-9 run and trailed by one at the end of the period.
There were seven ties and five lead changes in the second quarter before Los Angeles closed the period on an 8-3 spurt to take a 65-60 lead at halftime.
Celtics 111, Thunder 94: Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and the Boston Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-94 on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.
Jaylen Brown added 25 points to help Celtics evened their season record to close out a four-game trip.
Moses Brown scored a career-high 21 points and tied a Thunder record with 23 rebounds. Theo Maledon added 22 points for Oklahoma City.
Brown had 17 points and 19 rebounds in the first half as the Thunder took a 52-47 lead. He made 6 of 6 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws in just 16 minutes.
The Thunder led 80-76 heading into the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown kept the Celtics in it with 13 points in the third.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Luke Kornet put the Celtics up 88-82 early in the fourth. The Celtics acquired Kornet from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that involved the Washington Wizards.
A fast-break dunk by Tatum put the Celtics up 95-82, and Boston cruised from there. The Celtics shot 56% in the fourth quarter and outscored the Thunder 35-14. Oklahoma City made just 5 of 17 shots in the final period.
Wizards 106, Pistons 92: Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night in Washington D.C. after All-Star guard Bradley Beal's injury-shortened outing.
Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes before the NBA's leading scorer departed early in the third quarter, having started the game with a sore right foot.
After nearly giving back a 30-point lead, Westbrook's NBA-best 15th triple-double helped the Wizards secure just their second win in 10 games since the All-Star break.
Rui Hachimura added 14 points and Daniel Gafford had 13 in his debut for the Wizards, who began the night in 13th place, four games back of Chicago for the 10th and final Eastern Conference play-in spot.
Wayne Ellington scored 15 points for the last-place Pistons, who have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 18.
Detroit shot 38.8% from the floor and committed 19 turnovers. Its starters were outscored 67-50 despite Beal's early exit.
Beal appeared to pick up or aggravate an injury late in the second quarter on an awkward fall after driving and charging into Detroit's Saddiq Bey. He remained in through halftime, but was removed with 8:57 to go in the third as Washington held a 74-46 lead.
Detroit immediately responded with a 23-2 run to close the deficit to 76-69, then eventually got the game within a single possession when Isaiah Stewart's layup cut it to 82-79. But Washington outscored Detroit 24-13 over the final 10:13.
Spurs 120, Bulls 104: Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat Chicago 120-104 on Saturday night in Nikola Vucevic's debut with the Bulls, snapping a four-game losing streak in San Antonio.
Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his Chicago debut. The Bulls acquired the All-Star center Thursday in a trade with Orlando. Zach Lavine added 18 points for Chicago, which lost its third straight.
San Antonio nearly blew a 36-point lead but held on to win for the first time since defeating Cleveland on March 19. The Spurs are 20-3 when holding a double-digit lead at any point in a game.
Coming off two disappointing losses to the Los Angeles Clippers, including a 134-101 blowout Wednesday, San Antonio needed a boost and their veterans provided it.
Poeltl and DeRozan combined to shoot 15 for 23 from the field.
But after scoring 96 points through three quarters, San Antonio floundered in the fourth.
The Bulls outscored the Spurs 25-11 in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter to pull within 107-98 on Vucevic's second 3-pointer of the game.
DeRozan and Poeltl combined to score the next seven points to give San Antonio a 114-98 lead with 3:23 remaining.
Derrick White and Patty Mills added 16 points each, and Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 14 points each.
The Spurs' backcourt of Murray and White combined to score nine points in the opening three minutes. The duo helped San Antonio take a 23-11 lead in the opening quarter.
Derrick White's second 3-pointer put the Spurs up 54-27 with 5:27 remaining in the first half.
San Antonio finished 10 for 25 on 3-poitners.
Kings 100, Cavs 98: Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night in Sacramento.
Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists, and Richaun Holmes added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Sacramento has won four straight, matching its longest streak of the season.
Collin Sexton scored 26 points, including a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining after Holmes was called for goaltending.
That made it 98-97. Fox then heaved the ball from one baseline to Barnes, who caught the ball and took a few steps before launching a 26-footer as the buzzer sounded. As soon as the ball went through the net, Kings players stormed the court and mobbed Barnes.
The play was reviewed and upheld.
Darius Garland had 18 points for Cleveland, which led for most of the fourth quarter.
CAVS GO SMALL
The Cavs were without a true center after Jarrett Allen was held out for the first time since being acquired from Brooklyn as part of a multi-team trade in January. Allen suffered a concussion after getting elbowed in the head during Friday's game against the Lakers.
That left Cleveland in a bind and forced Larry Nance Jr. to move from forward to center. On Friday the Cavs agreed to a buyout with Andre Drummond. JaVale McGee was traded to Denver before the deadline. The Cavs got 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein in return but Hartenstein was held out after arriving in Sacramento by plane earlier in the day.
KINGS NEWCOMERS PLAY
Two days after being acquired in a series of trades, Kings newcomers Delon Wright, Terence Davis II and Moe Harkless were on the floor together as part of Sacramento's second unit late in the first quarter.
Wright scored the first points for the trio, spinning past Cleveland's Dean Wade for a layup and foul. He finished with four points, Davis had six and Harkless added two assists and one rebound.
TIP-INS
Cavaliers: Sexton had missed the previous two games with a sore right hamstring. … Cleveland is 4-25 when trailing at halftime.
Kings: Marvin Bagley (broken finger) missed his sixth consecutive game.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Visit the Jazz on Monday.
Kings: Head to San Antonio for two games against the Spurs, on Monday and Wednesday.
Rockets 129, Timberwolves 107: In Minneapolis on Saturday, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 25 points in his return to Houston's lineup, John Wall had 13 points and 12 assists and the Rockets rebounded to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-107 on Saturday night.
On Friday night in the series opener, Houston blew a 29-point, second-half lead and was outscored 22-0 in the final 7:31 of a 107-101 loss. The Rockets came back a night later to win for the second time in four games after a 20-game losing streak.
Kelly Olynyk added 16 points in his first game for Houston after coming over from Miami in the trade for Victor Oladipo. Sterling Brown also had 16 points.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed by as many as 34 points. Malik Beasley scored 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting in his return following a 12-game suspension.
The Rockets were still short-handed with leading scorer Christian Wood declared out before the game with right ankle soreness. Avery Bradley, who came with Olynyk from Miami, didn't play as the team determines his physical readiness.
But Houston was clearly motivated after the previous night's disappointment. Led by their holdover star Wall, the Rockets shot 73.9% in the first quarter and scored 41 points. Wall was particularly vocal and the bench erupted with cheers several times during the pivotal first half.
Olynyk, who hasn't practiced with the team, had a quick introduction with 11 points in the quarter and Porter returned with a flourish by scoring seven of the team's first 14 points in a breakneck pace start.
Minnesota tried to keep pace but was buried under in the second as Houston built a 29-point edge following a 15-4 run in the closing minutes of the half. The Timberwolves shot just 28.6% in the second and had six turnovers.