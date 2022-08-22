 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Freshmen continue Tiger Walk tradition

Freshmen continue Tiger Walk tradition

MU held its annual Tiger Walk on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. There were more than 300 students and alumni who joined this year’s Tiger Walk. Marching Mizzou performed after students ran through the columns toward Jesse Hall. MU served traditional Buck’s ice cream to everyone who participated in the walk. The event welcomes freshmen to MU and marks the start of the fall semester.

Laura Liebhart interprets an alumnus’s speech to sign language

Laura Liebhart interprets Rachel Henderson's speech in sign language during the Tiger Walk on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. The speaker welcomed all freshmen for the annual tradition.
MU freshmen run through the columns during

MU freshmen run through the columns during the Tiger Walk on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. The Tiger Walk started at 6 p.m. and ended around 7:45 p.m.
MU alum Zurt Fuchis gives his grandson Liam Fuchis a spoon

MU alum Zurt Fuchis gives his grandson Liam Fuchis a spoonful of Buck’s ice cream on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Fuchis earned three degrees at Mizzou and graduated around 50 years ago. “We didn’t have the Tiger Walk when I was a student, so I think it’s a great tradition,” Fuchis said.
Josie Linson performs a twirling act

Josie Linson performs a twirling act on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Linson has been twirling for 14 years and she practiced all week for the Tiger Walk performance.
Tori Schlotzhauer, left, is surprised to see her old friend

Tori Schlotzhauer, left, is surprised to see her old friend Brianne O’Sullivan on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Schlotzhauer and O’Sullivan are Mizzou alumni and they hadn't seen each other in four years. “This year’s Tiger Walk is as good as it can be, and it’s always good,” Schlotzhauer said.
Rosie Sharp, left, and her sister Josie watch and record the band performance

Rosie Sharp, left, and her sister Josie watch and record the band performance on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Rosie and Josie both loved the Golden Girls the most, and they recorded their entire performance.
MU associate director of bands and director of athletic bands Amy Knopps

MU Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands Amy Knopps talks to the band members after the performance on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Knopps said that it’s amazing for her to have the experience of going from an MU student to the leader of the bands.
People throw ice cream cups in the trash can

People throw ice cream cups in the trash can on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Buck’s Tiger Stripe ice cream is another MU tradition.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

Recommended for you