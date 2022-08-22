Freshmen continue Tiger Walk tradition

MU alum Zurt Fuchis gives his grandson Liam Fuchis a spoonful of Buck’s ice cream on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Fuchis earned three degrees at Mizzou and graduated around 50 years ago. “We didn’t have the Tiger Walk when I was a student, so I think it’s a great tradition,” Fuchis said.
Tori Schlotzhauer, left, is surprised to see her old friend Brianne O’Sullivan on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Schlotzhauer and O’Sullivan are Mizzou alumni and they hadn't seen each other in four years. “This year’s Tiger Walk is as good as it can be, and it’s always good,” Schlotzhauer said.
Rosie Sharp, left, and her sister Josie watch and record the band performance on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Rosie and Josie both loved the Golden Girls the most, and they recorded their entire performance.
MU Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands Amy Knopps talks to the band members after the performance on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. Knopps said that it’s amazing for her to have the experience of going from an MU student to the leader of the bands.
MU held its annual Tiger Walk on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. There were more than 300 students and alumni who joined this year’s Tiger Walk. Marching Mizzou performed after students ran through the columns toward Jesse Hall. MU served traditional Buck’s ice cream to everyone who participated in the walk. The event welcomes freshmen to MU and marks the start of the fall semester.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.