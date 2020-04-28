COLUMBIA SENIORS
We want to hear from the class of 2020 and what it has been like to have your senior year interrupted by a pandemic.
We invite you to share your reflections for publication online at ColumbiaMissourian.com and possibly in print.
Please share your reflections in this Google form.
PARENTS OF COLUMBIA SENIORS
It's time to brag on your senior. We want to hear about their accomplishments and how they've navigated this upheaval.
We invite you to share about your senior in this Google form for publication online at ColumbiaMissourian.com and possibly in print.
Please share this with other seniors, parents and educators so we can recognize as many students as possible.