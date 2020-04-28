Members of the Battle Vocal Arts sing the pledge of allegiance

Members of the Battle Vocal Arts sing the pledge of allegiance during the Battle graduation ceremony May 24, 2019, at Mizzou Arena. Director Timothy Hercules, center, led the group through two songs during the procession.

 Kate Seaman

COLUMBIA SENIORS

We want to hear from the class of 2020 and what it has been like to have your senior year interrupted by a pandemic.

We invite you to share your reflections for publication online at ColumbiaMissourian.com and possibly in print.

Please share your reflections in this Google form.

PARENTS OF COLUMBIA SENIORS

It's time to brag on your senior. We want to hear about their accomplishments and how they've navigated this upheaval.

We invite you to share about your senior in this Google form for publication online at ColumbiaMissourian.com and possibly in print.

Please share this with other seniors, parents and educators so we can recognize as many students as possible.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.