The Missourian is limiting its "in-person" reporting for the safety of our staff and the public.

But some stories, well, you just have to be there. As one of the few news organizations in the state that covers the Missouri legislature, the Missourian will still be reporting on the most important legislative news. We will also have to attend some meetings in person if no streaming is available.

Our reporters will be practicing "social distancing" — keeping a healthy distance of six feet — and doing as much as they can over the phone.

So now, more than ever, help us report the news. Call us back. Let us know what's happening in your world so we can keep you informed at this difficult time.

And may you and your family stay safe and healthy.

  • I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.

